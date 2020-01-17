Reprocessed Medical Devices Market will reach up to USD 1.64 Billion is expected to grow at CAGR of around 15.6% by 2024.

Medical device reprocessing is the disinfection, cleaning, remanufacturing, testinlabelinging and labeling, and sterilization of medical devices and reuse them. But cleaning of medical devices should follow certain standards so that it can be used without any risk associated with reuse of medical devices. Increasing geriatric population, changing lifestyle leads to an increase in chronic disease that demands more surgeries. Use of reprocessed medical devices in surgeries will reduce the cost as well as medical waste. These cost savings can be used in research for the better purpose. The aforementioned factors will fuel the reprocessed medical devices.

North America will dominate the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market with maximum share in reprocessed devices followed by Europe. Maximum share in the North America region is due to increasing chronic diseases, technological advancement in the healthcare industry, certain standards followed in cleaning, disinfecting medical devices as per FDA reprocessing guidelines.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated as the fastest growing Reprocessed Medical Devices Market as a result of continued growth in the advancement of technology in the healthcare industry and increasing private hospitals. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, Specialty Clinics are major users of reprocessed devices.

Cardiovascular Devices like Blood Pressure Cuffs, Electrophysiology Cables, Pulse Oximeter Sensors; Laparoscopic Devices; general surgery devices like Reamers, Scissor Tips, Suture Passers are reprocessed and used in surgeries to reduce cost and medical waste. Also use of reprocessed devices with adequate cleaning, disinfecting is not risky and is harmless.

Increasing pressure of reducing medical waste and using of medical devices economically will fuel the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market. Increase in the number of surgeries will demand reprocessed devices.

Market Segmentation

Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By Product:

• Cardiovascular

o Blood Pressure Cuffs

o Positioning Devices

o Cardiac Stabilization Devices

o Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters

o Electrophysiology Cables

o Deep Vein Thrombosis Compression Sleeves

• Laparoscopic

o Harmonic Scalpels

o Endoscopic Trocars

• Gastroenterology

o Biopsy Forceps

o Others

• General Surgery Devices

o Balloon Inflation Devices

o Pressure Bags

• Orthopedic Devices

Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By End Use:

• Home Healthcare

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By Application:

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Arthroscopy

• Orthopedic

• Anesthesia

• Other

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• VANGUARD AG

• Stryker Sustainability Solutions

• Philips Healthcare

• Medisiss

• Sterilmed

• Hygia Health Services Inc.

• Centurion Medical Products Corporation

• Agito Medical A/S

• EverX Pvt Ltd

• Soma Technology, Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare

• Block Imaging International

• DRE

• Radiology Oncology Systems

• GE Healthcare

• Suretek Medical

• Integrity Medical Systems

• ReNu

• Midwest Reprocessing Center

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Reprocessed Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Reprocessed Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Reprocessed Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Reprocessed Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Reprocessed Medical Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

