Good Growth Opportunities in Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global network traffic analysis solutions market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the network traffic analysis solutions market include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Ipswitch, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.. Other prominent market players include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC and Netmon Inc.

The Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market is segmented as below:

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Others (Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, and Hospitality)

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



