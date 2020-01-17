Gout Therapeutic Market – Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

The global gout therapeutic market was initially valued at US$1874 mn in 2018, as per the new research report published by Transparency Market Research. The research report further expects the market to develop at a CAGR of around 8.3% for the given projection period of 2019 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the market is then estimated to reach a valuation worth US$3820 mn by the fall of 2027.

As per a recent research report published by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of gout among adults in the US is around 3.9% and this has affected nearly 8.3 million people across the nation. Such a high number patients is thus the chief driving factor for the development of the global gout therapeutic market. This is a clear indicator that the regional segment of North America will dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

In addition to this, there are several other important factors that are also helping to push the growth of the North America gout therapeutic market to a next level. Increasing demand for biologics for treating gout, rapid growth in the geriatric population in the region, and favorable policies for medical reimbursement are some of the important factors that are helping the growth of the regional market.

Rise in prevalence of gout arthritis across the globe is anticipated to boost the global gout therapeutics market during the forecast period. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), prevalence among adults is estimated to be 3.9%, while 8.3 million people in the U.S. are affected by gout. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global gout therapeutics market from 2019 to 2027. This is attributed because of following factors Rise in the demand for biologics for gout treatments,

Favorable medical reimbursement policies

Rapid increase in the geriatric population. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a significant share of the global gout therapeutics market by 2027. This is due to a surge in the number of gout cases in highly populated countries such as India and China, large geriatric population in Japan, and rise in adoption of biologics therapeutics in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The gout therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Innovation in research & development leading to several new drug approvals for gout is likely to propel the global gout therapeutics market. Promising drug pipeline and approvals to propel gout therapeutics market Demand for effective therapeutics for gout treatment is increasing. Numerous pipeline products and recent approvals of drugs to treat gout arthritis are expected to drive the gout therapeutics market during the forecast period. New medication are being developed, such as arhalofenate, which is estimated to target renal transporters of uric acid, primarily URAT1 and OAT4, acting as uricosuric agents. Furthermore, new xanthine oxidase inhibitors, Topiloric and Uriadec, have been developed and labelled in Japan by Fujiyakuhin Co., Ltd. Japan and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. Japan, respectively.

