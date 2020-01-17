Grow Light Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Grow Light Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Grow Light is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Grow Light in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2213&source=atm

Grow Light Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Growth in indoor farming methods and soaring popularity of commercial greenhouses for cultivating plants are the key factors propelling the grow light market. Government regulations and intensive initiatives to support the adoption of solid state lighting (SSL) technologies, such as LED, across various regions have boosted the market. The increasing adoption of automation in commercial greenhouses has helped growers maximize their yield using grow lights, thereby accelerating their implementation in controlled environment agriculture practices. Efforts by manufacturers to speed up time-to-market for energy-efficient grow lights and the launch of customized products with specific intensity and wavelength are expected to open up lucrative avenues in the market. With vertical farming methods gathering steam in various developed nations, the grow light market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities for manufacturers.

Global Grow Light Market: Market Potential

Noribachi, a U.S.-based LED technology manufacturing company focusing on clean lighting technologies for commercial applications, announced in April, 2017 the launch of its advanced, full-spectrum LED grow lights. The product line features a wide range of warehouse grow lights and DIY kits developed in its Northern California Growlab. The innovative and high-end LED grow light is used by farmers to facilitate the growth cycle of different types of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The LED technology developed by Noribachi enables a number of commercial growers and urban farmers to optimize space, increase light output, and reduce their energy costs.

Noribachi’s Growlab (NGL) has been a key testing ground for several smart grow light technologies. As a vital part of NGL’s testing environment, Noribachi has developed a program known as “Customer Grow”, which encourages its customers to send plants with specific growth requirements to the lab for testing. During the testing period, the company designs a customized equipment or fixture to maximize light output with due consideration of the optimum growth conditions for each plant, thereby helping growers improve the quality and quantity of the yield.

Over the past few years, technological advances in LED grow lights have led to cutting-edge innovations in the farming and horticulture industries, thereby creating abundant growth opportunities for manufacturers of LED.

Global Grow Light Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Middle East and South America are prominent markets for grow lights. The regional markets are driven by the rising adoption of indoor farming methods. Constant advancement in urban farming technologies and the growing popularity of hydroponics among agriculturists are key factors fuelling the demand for grow lights in the developed regions of Asia Pacific and North America. Meanwhile, the impending food crisis in some regions, particularly in various parts of Southern Africa, is expected to stimulate the demand for vertical farming and CEA practices, thereby boosting the adoption of grow lights in these regions.

Global Grow Light Market: Competitive Analysis

Several emerging players are forming partnerships with commercial agriculturists and research institutions to develop innovative grow lights that help control light levels dynamically in order to augment crop quality and maximize yield. Leading players are offering cloud-based solutions to gain a competitive edge over others. Major companies eyeing a significant share in the grow light market include General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, LumiGrow, Inc., Royal Philips Electronics, Heliospectra Ab., IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Hortilux SchrEder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc., and Gavita Holland B.V.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2213&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Grow Light Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2213&source=atm

The Grow Light Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grow Light Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grow Light Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grow Light Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grow Light Market Size

2.1.1 Global Grow Light Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Grow Light Production 2014-2025

2.2 Grow Light Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Grow Light Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Grow Light Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Grow Light Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Grow Light Market

2.4 Key Trends for Grow Light Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Grow Light Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Grow Light Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Grow Light Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Grow Light Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Grow Light Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Grow Light Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Grow Light Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….