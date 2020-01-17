Growing Awareness Related to Sinus Dilation Devices is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Sinus Dilation Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sinus Dilation Devices .

This report studies the global market size of Sinus Dilation Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sinus Dilation Devices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Sinus Dilation Devices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Sinus Dilation Devices market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing cases of sinusitis all across the world is anticipated to provide extra momentum for dilation devices market. Sinusitis not only affects adults, as major population in the U.S who are under the age of 18 years face severe sinusitis. Rising cases of chronic sinusitis is foreseen to provide a new scope for players present in the market. Apart from these, rapid advancement in technology is helping the manufacturers come up with new devices like balloon sinus dilation systems. This is likely to provide an extra boosts to the market growth. Balloon sinus dilation system is likely to be preferred more by physicians as this devices are less invasive and more effective. Growing initiatives by government of various countries, particularly developing countries to develop healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to bode well with the market growth. Rise in investment to develop new market devices to propel sinus dilation devices market growth.

However, keeping aside the drivers, the sinus dilation devices market is confronted by several restraints which are likely to hamper market growth. Rise in intake of prescription drugs such as decongestants and antibiotics to treat sinusitis is likely to dissuade users from adopting sinus dilation devices.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Market Potential

Recently, Intersect ENT, a major player in the sinus dilation device market announced the launch of SINUVA sinus implant. The company mentioned that this will be a new way of treating nasal polyp disease in patients who are adults and already had sinus surgery. This is a new in-office treatment which promises to reduce symptoms of nasal congestion and polyps.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sinus dilation devices market. Presence of major players in the sinus dilation devices market and their efforts to expand their product portfolio is favoring the region to grow exponentially. However, it has been noticed that Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit fastest CAGR over the tenure period owing to growing cases of sinusitis in the region. Rise in preference for adopting sinus dilation device is also favoring the region to grow.

Sinus Dilation Device Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in the sinus dilation devices market are Enetellus Medical, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Acclarent, Inc., and Olympus Coporation.

