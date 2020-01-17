Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Meat Speciation Testing Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The “Meat Speciation Testing Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Drivers and Restraints

As excessive processing of meat makes the identification of species difficult, the possibility of contamination and adulteration is also higher. Therefore, the market for meat speciation testing will witness substantial demand during the forecast period. The development of DNA-based detection methods that identify and quantify meat species and other meat ingredients in products is one of the key growth drivers of the meat speciation testing market. Also, numerous species-specific testing methods have been introduced for the detection of various meat types such as pork, beef, turkey, chicken, and lamb. The rapid growth of the poultry sector is also expected to boost demand.

Rising consumer awareness about the quality of meat products, the prevalence of meat-related diseases such as avian influenza (bird flu), an alarming increase in the frequency of food adulteration, the implementation of strict regulatory guidelines, and the demand for certified products are the major growth drivers. On the contrary, inadequate penetration of technological advancements, particularly in developing countries, lack of infrastructure, and inadequate food control regulations might pose a threat to market expansion. However, the flourishing raw meat segment is likely to nullify the negative effects of these restraints.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the market for meat speciation testing can be categorized into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Europe is slated to emerge at the forefront, with increasing demand for meat and meat products, strict regulations, and high health awareness driving growth opportunities. The U.S. holds a major share in terms of meat consumption in the North America market.

Being relatively lesser explored markets, Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to witness phenomenal growth due to increasing urbanization, rising per capita incomes of people, changing eating habits of consumers, and the growth of animal husbandry. China is likely to appear at the forefront in this regional segment owing to the adoption of Western food habits.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major participants in the global meat speciation testing market are Eurofins Scientific SE, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Both qualitative and quantitative meat speciation testing methods are offered by these bodies.

