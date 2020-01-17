Growth of the Cyanate Ester Resin Market Hinges on the Demand for 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Cyanate Ester Resin market?

How has technological advances influenced the Cyanate Ester Resin market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Cyanate Ester Resin market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Cyanate Ester Resin market?

Trends and Opportunities

Among key industry verticals of the global cyanate ester resin market, aerospace and defense is foreseen to secure a larger share in the coming years. The advent of innovative low-fare business models has helped to revolutionize the airline industry alongside the launch of cost-effective regional airlines and carriers. This has proven quite effective in a time when sluggish economic growth and expensive jet fuel prices have been troubling the airline industry. As emerging markets witness the growing affluence of the middle-income population, the demand for global aviation is expected to see a rise. As a result, the requirement of cyanate ester resin could grow significantly in the near future.

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market: Market Potential

Market players are prophesied to extend their footprint in budding markets and focus on customized products to place themselves in a position of strength. This could be evidenced by Solvay’s manufacturing footprint expansion in Greenville, TX as it broke ground in July 2018. This is said to increase the resin mixing capacity of the company so as to meet the rising requirements of military and commercial aerospace composite customers.

Since the airline industry is quite lucrative for the global cyanate ester resin market, Solvay may be signing more contracts with other companies. For instance, it signed an agreement with Safran in July 2018 for supplying forward-thinking structural composites for CFM International’s LEAP engine. In the same month, it extended its contract with Airbus until 2025 for the supply of advanced materials. Again, it signed an extension agreement with Spirit AeroSystems for supplying composites and adhesives for their use across Boeing’s commercial programs for nacelle and fuselage applications.

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market: Regional Outlook

During the course of the forecast period 2018-2028, North America is predicted to take the driver’s seat of the global cyanate ester resin market, considering its lion’s share. Leading countries such as the U.S. could testify a swelling demand for cyanate ester resin in the foreseeable future. The composites application of cyanate ester resin is foretold to set the tone for valuable growth of the market in the aerospace and defense industry. On the other hand, Asia Pacific could register a telling rise in CAGR due to improving infrastructure and rising disposable income raising the demand for airlines.

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market: Companies Mentioned

Vendors operating in the global cyanate ester resin market are projected to compete on the basis of product quality while focusing on high strength, easy processing, and excellent dielectric properties. The market marks the presence of top vendors such as Koninklijke Ten Cate, Huntsman International, and Hexcel Corporation. With a view to improve their customer base, vendors are envisaged to adopt merger and acquisition as a go-to strategy.

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by End User

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Cyanate Ester Resin market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Cyanate Ester Resin market.

