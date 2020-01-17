Growth Outlook: Tracheostomy Tubes Market Sees Promising Growth in 2017 – 2025

Tracheostomy is a surgical procedure performed to create a surgical airway in the trachea. Various disease conditions such as difficulty in breathing, neurological trauma, and infectious or chronic airway diseases require a tracheostomy procedure to be performed. Tracheostomy can be a temporary procedure or a permanent one. Tracheostomy tubes are small medical devices that are manufactured to facilitate the tracheostomy procedure. A tracheostomy tube is a small, curved tube. It is inserted into the trachea through a small incision made by the surgeon. This small incision facilitates a surgical passage of air and assists the surgeon to establish respiration in the patient. Tracheostomy procedures and thereby, tracheostomy tubes have currently become an integral part of surgical procedures.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the leading causes of death across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 251 million people were suffering from COPD worldwide in 2016. Increasing incidence of tobacco smoking and poor air quality, especially in middle-income countries, is a major factor leading to increasing prevalence of COPD, creating a large patient pool requiring mechanical ventilation through tracheostomy. Growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases across the world, especially in developing countries; new and advanced products with ergonomic designs being introduced in the market by various players; and rising number of surgical procedures being performed every year are some of the major factors leading to increase in the demand for tracheostomy tubes across the globe. However, inadequate reimbursements for tracheostomy tubes and comparatively high prices of these devices are some of the major factors expected to restrain the global tracheostomy tubes market during the forecast period.

The global tracheostomy tubes market can be segmented based on component, product, application, end–user, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into outer cannulas, inner cannulas, and obturators. Based on product, the global tracheostomy tubes market has been segmented into cuffed tracheostomy tubes, un-cuffed tracheostomy tubes, fenestrated tracheostomy tubes, single- and dual-cannula tracheostomy tubes, and others. Various types of tracheostomy tubes are used, depending on the specific requirement of the procedure. Based on application, the global tracheostomy tubes market has been segregated into general anesthesia, critical care, mechanical ventilation, and others. Among applications, the general anesthesia segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2016, owing to increasing number of surgical procedures including cardiothoracic surgeries. On the other hand, the mechanical ventilation segment is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other infections of the respiratory tract, especially in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Brazil. This is expected to create a large patient pool requiring mechanical ventilation, leading to increase in the consumption of tracheostomy tubes across the globe during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global tracheostomy tubes market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care settings.

Based on geography, the global tracheostomy tubes market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global tracheostomy tubes market in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to high per capita health care expenditure in the region and a large number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases and undergoing surgical procedures. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for minor shares in the global market in 2016.

Key players operating in the global tracheostomy tubes market include Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.