Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, (Solutions (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, and Fire and HAZMAT)- Global Forecast to 2024

Incident and Emergency Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Incident and Emergency Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of US$ 107.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 148.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period .This report spread across 167 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 99 tables and 33 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

Honeywell (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Siemens (Germany)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Collins Aerospace (US)

IBM (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Esri (US)

Mission Mode (US)

Alert Technologies (US)

The Response Group (US)

Everbridge (US)

Juvare (US)

Haystax Technology (US)

Veoci (US)

MetricStream (US)

Noggin (Australia)

LogicGate (US)

4C Strategies (Sweden)

Resolver (Canada)

“The commercial and industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

In incident and emergency management market, commercial and industrial verticals include retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and real estate and construction. This vertical is prone to man-made disasters, such as fire, explosion, power outage, and equipment failure. The commercial and industrial vertical deploys incident and emergency management solutions in places such as shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, office complexes, and service stations.

“The solution segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period”

Organizations in the incident and emergency management market are deploying solutions to minimize the loss in case of an occurrence of any natural or man-made disaster. The solutions have been classified into the web-based emergency management system, emergency /mass notification system, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial solutions, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

By region: North America–35%, Europe–27%, APAC– 23%, and RoW– 15%

The Study Objectives of this report are: