Increase in the Adoption of Automotive Transmission Systems to Propel the Growth of the Automotive Transmission Systems Market Between 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Transmission Systems Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Transmission Systems .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Transmission Systems , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Transmission Systems Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Transmission Systems history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Automotive Transmission Systems market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The report highlights the prominent factors influencing the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Based on the findings of the report, the need to reduce carbon emissions, the growing demand for the expansion of production facilities, the need for better fuel efficiency than that offered by conventional transmission systems, and high installation rates of continuously variable transmission systems in Asia Pacific and North America are currently driving the demand for automotive transmission systems.

On the flip side, high maintenance cost and performance gaps pose a major challenge for the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Moreover, high cost constraints of dual clutch transmission systems and technical limitations of continuously variable transmission systems result in a lower installation rate in commercial vehicles across the globe.

On the plus side, however, the increased demand for hybrid vehicles presents key opportunities for this market. Automobile manufacturers in developing markets such as Brazil and India are yet to explore the use of these technologies, which is likely to spur the demand for automotive transmission systems at greater levels.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Vendor Landscape

There are several leading players operating in the automotive transmission systems market. These include Borgwarner Inc., Fiat Powertrain, Aisin Aw Co. Ltd., Gkn Driveline, Hofer Powertrain GmbH, Hilite International, Fuji Heavy Industries, Jatco Ltd., Magna Powertrain, Niba Ag, IAV Automotive Engineering, Ntc Powertrain, Luk GmbH& Co., Suzler Ltd., Valeo, Tremec, and Ricardo plc.

