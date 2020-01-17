Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Cold-pressed Juices Market 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Cold-pressed Juices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold-pressed Juices .

This report studies the global market size of Cold-pressed Juices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cold-pressed Juices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cold-pressed Juices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Growth Dynamics

The growing inclination of consumers toward extraction methods that retain the essential vitamins and minerals is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the global cold-pressed juices market. Growing availability of cold-pressed juice brands for grocery stores and health stores is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the cold-pressed juices market.

Increasing popularity of clean-labeled cold-presses juices have created new avenues in developing markets. Several juice manufacturers tapping into new potential have started leveraging the attractiveness of cold-pressed juices to gain a competitive edge in the cold-pressed juices market.

Consumers in developing and developed regions are adopting healthier nutrition options, which is a crucial factor boosting the cold-pressed juices market. They are thus increasingly demanding juices with loads of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This has led to an extensive demand for cold-pressed juices made of vegetables.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the global cold-pressed juices market could be Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America. Of these, North America has shown vast potential, propelled by rising demand for more nutritious beverages. Increasing awareness about clean labelling for beverages in the regional population is also bolstering revenues. On the other hand, Asia Pacific in recent years has shown vast propensity of growth in the global cold-pressed juices market.

