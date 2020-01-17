Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dedicated Outdoor Air System.

This report studies the global market size of Dedicated Outdoor Air System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Dedicated Outdoor Air System history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Dedicated Outdoor Air System market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

Growing advancement in the dedicated outdoor air systems such as the presence of the improved capacity products is driving growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market. Advent of technology providing 20 to 40 ton capacity of the dedicated outdoor air system is widening its usage across commercial and residential buildings. Rising adoption of the dedicated outdoor air systems from green building especially in residential buildings is fuelling growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

Additionally, rising construction industry globally and especially across the developing countries in the Asia Pacific is driving market growth. Further, the governments are largely investing in the construction industry and encouraging adoption of the green buildings. Moreover, the rising number of projects for infrastructural development such as hotels, airports, hospitals, and apartments are propelling market growth.

In addition, a substantial increase in the adoption of dedicated outdoor air system in commercial buildings as the demand for the energy-efficient system is growing is estimated to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. Raised awareness among people about energy conservation and energy saving globally is supporting growth of the market to some extent.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the dedicated outdoor air system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global dedicated outdoor air system market and is likely to remain dominant in the coming years. This is attributable to growing construction industries and activities especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Additionally, the advent of robust population in these countries coupled with changing climate conditions is augmenting growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

