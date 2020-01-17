India agrochemical market to grow fast with expected CAGR 8 %.

Increasing population, decreasing per capita availability of arable land & focus on increasing agricultural yield are major factors driving the India’s agrochemical market. Growing demand for food grains, need for increased land productivity, government is encouraging the use of the decontrolled fertilizers, new policies are launched to encourage maximum production of fertilizers are major growth factors of India agrochemical market. Whereas shrinking farm land, increased organic farming practices limits the market. Farmers are also investing more in seed treatment agrochemicals that help ensure disease resistance along with better and more uniform germination thereby gaining growth to market. Indian agriculture sector is currently facing critical challenges like reduction in arable land, decreasing farm size, increasing pest attacks and low per hectare yield position which is being positively impacting on the India’s agrochemical market.

Insecticides segment held around 55 % share followed by fungicides and herbicides contributing 18 % and 16 % share of the agrochemicals market in India. India’s capability in low cost manufacturing, the availability of technically trained resources, seasonal domestic demand, overcapacity, better price realization, and a strong presence in generic pesticide manufacturing are the major factor boosting the insecticide segment growth.

Cereals and pulses, fruits and vegetables are estimated to grow at 2 % per annum, and 4 % per annum contribute to the overall agricultural growth. Cereal & grains is forecasted to dominate throughout the forecast period. Cereal & grains are traditional diets of Indian population. Total food grain production in the country is expected to reach record 277.49 million tones crop year. Vegetable & fruits being second largest segment is analyzed to gain growth in future years. Demand for processed food rising with growing disposable income, urbanization, young population and nuclear families.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in understanding India’s agrochemical market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, and product portfolio and growth strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging India’s agrochemical segment in market.

Scope of the India Agrochemical Market

India Agrochemical Market, by Product:

• Insecticides

• Herbicides

• Fungicides

• Bio-pesticides

India Agrochemical Market, by Application:

• Cereals & Grains

• Vegetables & Fruits

• Oilseed & Pulses

• Other

Key players in India Agrochemical Market:

• Bayer Crop Science

• BASF

• Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

• Yara International

• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

• Adama Industries.

• Excel Crop Care Limited (Sumitomo Chemical)

• Syngenta AG.

• Arysta LifeScience (Japan)

• National Fertilizers Limited

• Coromandel International Limited

• Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

• Zuari Agrochemical Limited

• Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

• Deepak Fertilizers

• Tata Chemicals

• Chambal Fertilizers

• Dow Agrosciences

