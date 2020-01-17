Industrial Boiler Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Boiler Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

The growth of the industrial boiler market is likely to be supplemented by the positive outlook of food processing and chemical industries towards emission reduction. Government measures taken up to decrease the level of carbon emissions is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. The EPA has further implemented several regulations and rules such as national emission standard for hazardous air contaminants in order to mitigate the impact of toxic gas emissions which is released during furnace operations. It is aimed at protecting the environment from the adverse impacts of air pollutants by implementing maximum allowable concentration if contaminants in the ambience. Degrading performance coupled with a gradual rise in the operation and maintenance cost is leading to the replacement of installed boilers with advanced industrial boilers. Rising fuel prices is expected to further augment the demand for high-end heating furnaces. In order to minimize the incurring expenses and optimizing the resources that are available, the deployment of industrial boilers is anticipated to take a leap.

Global Industrial Boiler Market: Market Potential

Leading companies in the market are focusing on leveraging on the upcoming opportunities from the demand for low-cost, energy-efficient, and reliable products. For instance, a prime company, Cleaver-Brooks Inc. developed a completely integrated set of boilers that received cUL and UL certification after meeting the safety standards defined by Underwriters Laboratories. Cleaver-Brooks Inc. also acquired leading boiler providing companies, Holman Boiler Works and Affiliated Power Services, LP and focused on an aggressive inorganic growth strategy which has been recently gaining traction in the global industrial boiler market. Another leading company, Vapor Power International, LLC acquired all the assets of Tennessee based Precision Boilers, LLC in order to expand its production units.

Global Industrial Boiler Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global industrial boiler market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to emerge as a prominent region owing to growing demand for efficient energy and robust installation of numerous power plants. Asia Pacific is also likely to present lucrative growth opportunities with growing demand for boilers from metal, refining, chemical, and food industries. Demand for boilers from Indonesia, India, China, and Japan is likely to bode well for the market growth in the near future.

Global Industrial Boiler Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Thermax Limited, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., IHI Corporation, Harbin Electric Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric, Siemens AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Cleaver-Brooks Inc., and Vapor Power International, LLC.

