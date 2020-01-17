Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots), Application (Handling, Processing, Dispensing) Industry and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Industrial Robotics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Robotics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Industrial Robotics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Industrial Robotics Market size (including the prices of peripherals, software and system engineering) is expected to grow from US$ 48.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 75.6 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors profiled in the Industrial Robotics Market ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENSO (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), EPSON (Japan), Dürr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Omron Adept (US), b+m Surface Systems (Germany), Stäubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Yamaha (Japan), IGM (Austria), ST Robotics (US), FrankaEmika (Germany), CMA Robotics (Italy), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Techman Robots (Taiwan), Precise Automation (US), and Siasun (China).

“Collaborative industrial robots market to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Collaborative robots can be programmed offline by hand guidance. The ease of use and low cost of deployment compared to traditional industrial robots is attracting small businesses engaged in low volume production who have limited investment capital. Their flexibility to easily adapt to different tasks makes them appealing to many industries and enables faster return on investment (ROI).

Collaborative industrial robots are gaining traction not only in SMEs but are replacing traditional industrial robots in a few cases. Rising wages, shortage of skilled workers, and tighter margins pushing SMEs to automate and the ease of deployment of collaborative robots is contributing to its huge growth. Most of the new and emerging players in the market space are focusing on collaborative robots

“Market for food and beverages industry to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024”

As food manufacturing gets increasingly complex, both industrial and collaborative robots are being used for both primary and secondary processing applications such as handling, sorting, packaging, and palletizing. As manufacturers aim to become more competitive and look into automation for higher productivity, the market for robots in this industry is expected to grow at a faster rate.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Robotics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis: Industrial Robotics Market, 2018

2.1 Traditional Industrial Robots Market Share Analysis, 2018

2.2 Collaborative Robots Market Share Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

4.3 Expansions

4.4 Acquisitions

4.5 Contracts and Agreements

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global industrial robotics market based on type, application, industry, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the industrial robotics market and forecasts the same till 2024. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the industrial robotics ecosystem.