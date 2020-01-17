Industrial Thermometer Market Insights and Analysis for Period 2019 – 2027

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Industrial Thermometer market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Industrial Thermometer market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Industrial Thermometer are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Industrial Thermometer market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global industrial thermometer market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players along with many regional industrial thermometer manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global industrial thermometers market includes:

Tel-Tru Manufacturing Company

Thorne & Derrick International

Trerice

REOTEMP Instruments Corp.

AMETEK.Inc.

Amarell GmbH & Co. KG

Thermocouple Technology, LLC

Endress+Hauser Management AG

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Global Industrial Thermometer Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Thermometer Market, by Type

Bimetal

Digital

Global Industrial Thermometer Market, by Product Type

Probe Thermometer

Infrared Thermometer

K-Type Thermometer

Others (Temperature Data Loggers & Analogue Thermometers)

Global Industrial Thermometer Market, by End-use Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Others

Global Industrial Thermometer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

