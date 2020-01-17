Insect Repellent Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

In 2018, the market size of Insect Repellent Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The major vendors in the U.K. Insect Repellent Market are Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Corporation and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations, and geographical expansions.

The segments covered in the U.K. insect repellent market are as follows:

By Product

Non-Body Worn Coil, Mat and Sheet Electric/liquid Vaporizer Aerosol Sprays

Body Worn Oils and Creams Stickers and Patches Apparels Aerosol



By Composition

Non-Body Worn Malathion Carbaryl Pyrethrin Others

Body Worn Composition Deet Picaridin Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus/ p-Menthane-3,8-diol IR 3535 Plant Oil Others



Chapter 1, to describe Insect Repellent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Insect Repellent , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Insect Repellent in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Insect Repellent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Insect Repellent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Insect Repellent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Insect Repellent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.