Isoparaffin SolventsMarket Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2026

XploreMR’s newly published report titled “Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026” offers key insights pertaining to the global market for isoparaffin solvents. The global isoparaffin solvents market report contains analysis factors such as a drivers, restraints, trends, production process overview, supply chain analysis, pricing analysis, key regulations and application wise analysis. This market report offers a detailed analysis in terms of volume (Tons) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise growth (Y-o-Y).

Report Description

The report on the global isoparaffin solvents market starts with an executive summary and introduction/definition of the global market for isoparaffin solvents, the taxonomy of isoparaffin solvents, which provide a prospective analysis of the global market for isoparaffin solvents. After this, the next section of the report provides the market background, macroeconomic factors, manufacturing process overview, and supply chain analysis, key regulations of isoparaffin solvents, forecast factors and impact analysis.

The next section of the global market for isoparaffin solvents assesses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. The market has been witnessing moderate to high growth, owing to the diversified applications and availability of a number of product specifications. By application, the industrial segment is expected to register significant growth in the coming few years, due to the growth of industrialization across developed and developing regions. Moreover, the adhesives and sealants market has been witnessing healthy growth over the past few decades and is expected to continue doing so in the coming years. This growth is projected to drive the growth of the global isoparaffin solvents market during the forecast period.

The demand from paint, coating and ink applications has been rising with growth in infrastructure activities worldwide. These activities include the constructions of buildings, malls, universities, etc. Construction activities generate demand for odorless paint stripper and fast drying paints with better solvency, among other specifications. Isoparaffin solvents possess said properties and are, thus, witnessing strong demand from paint and coating applications.

The next section of the global isoparaffin solvents market report includes supply-demand analysis by region. The sections following analyze the global isoparaffin solvents demand on the basis of segments by product type and application and provide a forecast for the market on the basis of the growth rate of isoparaffin solvents for next eight years (2018–2026).

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of product type as: C4-C8 C9-C11 C12 C13-C14 C15 <

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of application as: Paints & Coating Industrial Metal Working Fluids Industrial Cleaning Adhesives & Sealant Polymerization Agrochemical Pharma and Personal Care Product Others

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of region as: North America Latin America China Japan Europe Middle East & Africa South East & Asia Pacific & Other APAC

The last section of the report includes a competitive dashboard, key developments, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis, which include market share analysis and provide information and analysis of major players based on the categories of manufacturers and service providers across the value chain and their presence in the global market for isoparaffin solvents.

Research Methodology

To understand the market trends and opportunities of the market for isoparaffin solvents, the global market has been segmented on the basis of applications and product type. To figure out the market numbers for isoparaffin solvents, we have considered 2017 as the base year.

The initial phase of the research involved the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was followed by the data collection stage that comprised of both, primary and secondary approaches. The subsequent stages involved triangulation of data gathered from the two approaches. The basic data of isoparaffin solvents was collected from various sources such as annual reports of manufactures, end-users, distributors, government directives and public data sources, among other sources. Both, supply side and demand side drivers and trends were considered to forecast the isoparaffin solvents market.

In the next stage of analysis, the collected data was distributed on the basis of different verticals. This base year information was further segmented across categories as mentioned in market taxonomy and analyzed the overall market size of isoparaffin solvents. Then, that data was validated where the market assessment was deduced from the hypothesis model.

The isoparaffin solvents market report also analyses the incremental $ opportunity and global absolute dollar opportunity. Volumes derived pertaining to isoparaffin solvents were refined on the basis of responses obtained from industry participants. The responses obtained were weighted in order to refine the data and validate assumptions associated with the assessment of the market size. Moreover, numerous factors were taken into consideration while forecasting the price of isoparaffin solvents. In pricing analysis, the weighted average price of the commercially-available grade was calculated & a forecast was derived through our proprietary forecast model.

