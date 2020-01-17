Jerry Cans Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Latest report on global Jerry Cans market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Jerry Cans market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Jerry Cans is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Jerry Cans market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end use, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Oil and Lubricants

Food & Beverages

Others

On the basis of material, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

Plastic HDPE LDPE PVC PP PET

Steel

On the basis of capacity, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

20 liters

30 liters

40 liters

50 liters

60 liters

70 liters

80 liters

Others

On the basis of shape, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

Round

Square

Stackable

Others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

Blow Molding

Injection molding

Compression molding

Jerry Cans Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Jerry cans market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to witness a healthy growth in the Jerry cans market. While, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period mainly driven by developing economies like India and China. The growing GDP, increasing manufacturing activities and growth trends in the industrial sectors is driving the demand in these developing nations. MEA and Africa are also expected to experience an above average growth in the Jerry cans market.

Jerry Cans Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the Jerry cans market are: Scepter Canada Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Greif Inc., Elkhart Plastics, Inc., Barrier Plastics, Inc., WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.KG, Denios AG and Others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

What does the Jerry Cans market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Jerry Cans market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Jerry Cans .

The Jerry Cans market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global Jerry Cans market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Jerry Cans market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Jerry Cans market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029? Why region has the highest consumption of Jerry Cans ?

