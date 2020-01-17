Kaempferol Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2018 – 2028

Kaempferol Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Growth Drivers

Ability to Prevent Oxidative Damage Bolsters Market Demand of Kaempferol

Growth of the global kaempferol market is likely to be stimulated by its extensive use in several medicines, thanks to its anti-cancer, cytoprotective, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant features.

Change in lifestyle has led to remarkable increase in the prevalence of ovarian cancer among females. Changing dietary habits, genetics, and increased intake of alcohol are attributed with the rise in cases of ovarian cancer, which is a major factor propelling the growth of global kaempferol market. Kaempferol is capable of restricting production of VEGF and it also assists in subduing cell metastasis of ovarian cancer. Unsurprisingly, this generates demand for the global kaempferol market.

In addition to that, kaempferol holds promise as an agent of chemoprevention for ovarian cancers, which is economic, non-toxic, and can be readily fit into the daily routine of women.

Kaempferol is found aplenty in many fruits, green vegetables, red wines and varieties of teas. The anti-oxidant property of kaempferol may lead to prevention of bacterial and viral infections, allergies, and cardiovascular diseases.

Global Kaempferol Market: Regional Outlook

Considering geography, North America emerges as a market leader in the global kaempferol market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are expected to add impetus to the growth of the kaempferol market in North America. Rising cases of many types of cancer, especially ovarian, breast and lung are expected to stimulated growth over the stipulation period, thanks to its anti-carcinogenic effects.

The U.K., Germany, Italy, and France will drive the kaempferol market in Europe due to changing inclination of consumers toward dietary supplements as compared to pharmaceutical ones. Besides, substantial rise in the consumption of dietary supplements consumption among aging population to prevent and fight of age-related illness such as diabetes, certain types of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will accelerate market growth in Europe.

The global kaempferol market is segmented as:

Purity

98% Purity

10% Purity

50% Purity

Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements Functional Beverages

Textile Dying

Global Kaempferol Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

