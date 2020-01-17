Know Diabetic Socks Market Business Segments Growth: the Spotlight in 2020?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Diabetic Socks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BSN MedicalÂ (Germany),Therafirm (United States),SIGVARIS (Switzerland),SIMCAN ENTERPRISES (Canada),3M (United States),Siren Care (United States),Intersocks (Italy),THORLO (United States),Cupron (United States),Creswell Sock Mills
Diabetic Socks are specially designed for diabetic patients so they can control the foot moisture, reduce the risk of a foot injury and prevent the slowing of blood circulation. Coupled with cost-effectiveness, increased health-consciousness among the younger generation will complement the growth of the Diabetic Socks market in the coming years. In addition, rapid technological proliferation will also have a significant impact on market share.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Regular Socks, Smart Socks), Application (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Healthcare Facilities), Material Type (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Spandex, Lycra, Others), Product (Ankle Length, Mid- Calf, Over the Calf/ Knee High Length), End User (Men, Women)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Health Consciousness among the Younger Generation
Growing Demand for Non- Invasive Treatment
Market Growth Drivers: Rising Demand due to Increasing cases of diabetes
Increasing Government Support to Create Awareness on Diabetic Cure
Restraints: The high cost of Diabetic Socks
Inadequate Reimbursement Options
Opportunities: Availability of Customized Solutions
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure from Emerging Countries
Offline Distribution Channels Generate Three-fourth Market Revenue
Challenges: The Dearth of Awareness among the Population
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
Table of Contents
Global Diabetic Socks Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Diabetic Socks Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Diabetic Socks Market Forecast
Key questions answered
- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Diabetic Socks market?
- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Diabetic Socks market?
- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Diabetic Socks market?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
