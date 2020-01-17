Lab Automation Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016 to 2022

Automation is one of the best weapon in the life science laboratory due to the growing demands for productivity in speed, accuracy, throughput and efficiency. Originally used mostly by the big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratory automation technology has quickly developed to satisfy a larger pool of clinical experts in the life science industry. Automation companies not only produce automation for specific customer needs but also smaller, easy-to-use systems that are much more accessible to clinical experts to satisfy their general needs. It is likely that Lab Automation market will reach more than US$ 16 Billion by the year 2022.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077153

The Lab Automation Market report answers the following questions:

Based on what factors are the key Lab Automation Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Lab Automation Market across the globe.

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Lab Automation Market report.

Clinical Automation Laboratory Market Analysis: In the clinical automation laboratory market, United States is seen as the dominant player followed by Europe and Japan will likely become second and third largest market. In terms of application, Work Station and LIMS are the leading market share taker in clinical laboratory automation market. It is anticipated that work station will lead the clinical lab automation market by the year 2022 followed by LIMS in 2nd position. Other applications of clinical lab automation such as sample transport system and specimen handling system will spot in 3rd and 4th position in clinical laboratory automation market.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077153

Helped by advance technology, contemporary automated systems are already adept of a wide range of functions that were previously performed by slow, tedious and manual labor. Instrumentation continues to evolve, and is poised to tackle tasks that were not even conceivable just a few years ago.

Drug Discovery Automation Market Analysis: In the drug discovery automation market, United States is the hub for drug discovery. In 2015, United States hold XX% share of drug discovery automation market, which is expected to increase XX% by the year 2022. In terms of application, Plate readers has emerged as the largest market share taker in the drug discovery automation market followed by automated liquid system.

Research report titled “Lab Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities Assessment 2012 – 2022” presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and major deals in the Lab Automation Industry.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077153

Lab Automation Market has been analysed from 3 viewpoints:

1) Market and Forecast (2012 – 2022)

2) Segment wise Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

4) Region wise Lab Automation Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

Lab Automation Market – Application Segments Covered in the Report are:

1. Clinical Automation Laboratory

2. Drug Discovery Automation

The following segments of the Clinical Automation Laboratory market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

• Work Station

• Sample Transport System

• Storage Retrieval System

• Specimen Handling System

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Furthermore, the following segments of the Drug Discovery Automation market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

• Automated Liquid Handling System

• Robotics

• Plate Readers

• Dissolution Testing

• Storage Retrieval System

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years. Regions covered in the report include:

• United States

• Europe

• Japan

• Brazil, Russia, India, China(BRIC)

• Rest of the world

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Laboratory Automation Market Analysis & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

2.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast (2012–2022)

2.2 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

3. Global Laboratory Automation Market Share Analysis & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Market Share (2012 – 2022)

3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market Share – Application wise (2012 – 2022)

3.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market Share – Region wise (2012 – 2022)

3.4 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market Share – Application wise (2012 – 2022)

3.5 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market Share – Region wise (2012 – 2022)

Other Report:

India Outbound MICE Tourism Market

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source : Lab Automation Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016 to 2022