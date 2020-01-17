Latest Release: Paper Bag Market Is Thriving Worldwide

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Paper Bag Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Paper Bag and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Paper Bag , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Paper Bag
- What you should look for in a Paper Bag solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Paper Bag provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
The key players in the paper bags packaging market are Langston Companies, Novolex Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Global-Pak Inc., Ronpak Inc., United Bags Inc., El Dorado Packaging, International Paper Company, Genpak Flexible Inc., JohnPac LLC, Paperbags Limited, The Mondi Group, and York Paper Company Limited.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product Types (Paper carry bags, Block bottom paper bags, Confectionery paper bags, and Check out paper bags)
- By Application (Agriculture and Allied Industries, Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Retail, Chemicals, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
