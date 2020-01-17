Latest Trending Report on Wireless Testing Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2024 | SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Keysight and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Wireless Testing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wireless Testing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Wireless Testing Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Wireless Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 10.4 Billion in 2019 to US$ 14.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 183 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 111 tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

SGS Group (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

Keysight (US)

Anritsu (Japan)

VIAVI Solutions (US)

The wireless testing market has been segmented into equipment and services. Based on service, the wireless testing market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced. The major objective of wireless testing services is the assessment of the quality and safety of products to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards that ensure product quality, environmental protection, and public health and safety.

The demand for wireless connectivity technologies is increasing, globally, owing to the proliferation of various wireless devices equipped with these technologies in healthcare, automotive, building automation, and industrial applications, among others. Wireless networks have become highly complex and heterogeneous due to the integration of multiple technologies such as 2G/3G/5G and Wi-Fi with them.

Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT & telecommunication sector. The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth. It also includes the upcoming 5G technology. Thus, demand for high-speed data transfer has led to the requirement for creating IT & telecommunication infrastructure that caters to the network requirements of advanced technologies such as LET, LTE-A, 4G, and 5G.

Competitive Landscape of Wireless Testing Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders:

2.2 Innovators:

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators:

2.4 Emerging Companies:

3 Competitive Benchmarking for 2018

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies):

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies):

4 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Market

5 Competitive Situations and Trends:

5.1 Acquisitions

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Product/Service Launches and Developments

5.4 Agreements and Collaborations

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global wireless testing based on offering, connectivity technology, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to wireless testing market and forecasts the same till 2024.