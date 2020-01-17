Lightning Protection Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2026

Lightning is one of the natural most destructive and powerful phenomena that causes major problems to various industries such as buildings destruction, and damage critical electronic systems. In order to serve these issues companies are developing novel lightning protection products to serve consumer needs. Lightning protection products delivers complete protection against lightning risk, safeguard critical equipment along with transient overvoltage protection with an effective, low resistance route from lightning protection system to earth. The function of lightning protection products is to intercept, conduct, and disperse of lightning strike safely to earth surface and without such products building structure, electrical systems are all at high risk. Lightning protection products can prevent from lost or destroyed data, repair work mainly costly for remote or unmanned installations, equipment damage, loss of essential services, and fire & electric shock hazards. The main components of lightning protection systems are rods, cables, and air terminals which work together to carry immense current away from the structure, prevents from fire, and most appliance damage.

Request to Access Market Data @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22778

Lightning Protection Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Lightning protection products market are witnessing maximum growth owing to growing concern of damage to building materials & appliances through direct lightning strikes, expanding number of smart homes through advance technology, provides protection against high voltage spike and current generated through lightning, and increase in demand for customized products. Moreover, growing adoption of lightning protection products among various end user such as water treatment, nuclear power plants, utilities, warehouses, airports, military, residential area, and healthcare along with developing telecommunication facilities and rising pressure from regulatory bodies to protect commercial facilities such as schools, office, healthcare facilities, and many more are some of the factors that can boost the demand for lightning protection products over the forecast period. However, any product defect, stringent government regulations across different regions, and rising industrial standards may hamper the growth of lightning protection products market in near future.

Lightning Protection Products Market: Segmentation

The lightning protection products market has been classified on the basis of product type, and application.

Based on product type, the lightning protection products market is segmented into the following:

Air Terminals & Adaptors

Conductors

Fittings & Connectors

Grounding Equipment

Surge Protectors

Others (Decorative Items)

Based on application, the lightning protection products market is segmented into the following:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Lightning Protection Products Market: Overview

Lightning protection products market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to the fact that it protect building & its occupants from lightning strikes, minimize the business disruption, and prevent expensive electronic appliances from damage. Moreover, growing urbanization, demand for technically advanced lightning protection products, and rising adoption of photovoltaic are some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of lightning protection products during the forecast period. Based on application, industrial application is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to expanding manufacturing, construction activities coupled with increase in utilities such as power stations and mining industries events. Lightning protection products are also installed in various commercial facilities such as financial services institutions, office blocks, commercial centers, and showrooms.

Lightning Protection Products Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, lightning protection products market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the lightning protection products market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to advanced technology, developed telecommunications and wireless sectors, high usage of electronic products in houses as well as commercial places, presence of key players in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rise in awareness among people, rapid urbanization, expanding public service facilities and industrialization, growing safety standards, rising demand for electronic devices, and home automation technologies are some of the factors which strengthens the growth of lightning protection products market throughout the forecast period.