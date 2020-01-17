Liquid Cooling Systems Market To 2027 Excellent Quality, Versatility, And Range Of Potential Applications

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights into the global liquid cooling systems market. In terms of revenue, the global liquid cooling systems market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 13% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global liquid cooling systems market.

Liquid cooling systems offer an effective method to remove high heat loads from components. Excessive heat can compromise the reliability of a system. Engineers usually turn toward liquid cooling when air cooling does not provide enough heat removal. Liquid cooling is an efficient system used for drawing heat away from the processor and outside of the system. There are two types of liquid cooling systems: liquid heat exchanger systems and compressor-based systems (recirculating chillers).

Liquid cooling systems have wide usage in the healthcare, analytical equipment, industrial, data center, telecommunication, automotive, and military sectors. Heavy load equipment generating a lot of heat in semiconductor, healthcare, and certain other industries also require liquid cooling for machines; E.g.: data centers and medical devices. Liquid cooling primarily has two benefits over air cooling. The first one is high performance, as the fluids most commonly used for liquid cooling have much higher thermal conductivity than air. Liquid cooling systems are often much quieter, and they require less space than air cooling systems.

In this market research report, TMR proposes that, the liquid heat exchanger systems segment is estimated to outpace other type segments of the global liquid cooling systems market, by 2027. The growing use of liquid heat exchanger systems in heavy load machineries transmitting a lot of heat in the surrounding atmosphere is the key reason for the increasing demand for liquid cooling systems across the globe.

The growing importance of liquid cooling in data center environments is expected to drive the global liquid cooling systems market from 2019 to 2027. For instance, in January 2019, Asetek, Inc. announced the availability of its new and technologically-advanced all-in-one liquid coolers for gaming and data center applications. The new product, i.e. Asetek 690LX-PN, is manufactured in partnership with Intel Corporation for use in providing efficient cooling of workstations and content creation workloads. In addition to this, the adoption of liquid cooling systems in gaming computers is rising considerably, which tends to further drive the global liquid cooling systems market.

Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is estimated to present prominent growth opportunities to the global liquid cooling systems market, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region. Also, the outsourcing of IT services in economies in the region, such as China, India, and Japan, is promoting the global liquid cooling systems market. In the developed regions of North America and Europe, technological advancements and strong presence of a large number of IT companies play a significant role in driving the sales of liquid cooling systems. This scenario has led to immense rise in the demand for liquid cooling systems, owing to high durability and reliability, which make them ideal for use in the cooling of servers. The Middle East and South America are expected to present moderate growth opportunities to the global liquid cooling systems market in the near future.

Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global liquid cooling systems market are Laird Thermal Systems, Boyd Corporation, Lytron Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. Kg., Asetek, Schneider Electric SE, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Green Technologies LLC, Allied Control Ltd., and CoolIT Systems Inc.