Lubricant Packaging Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Market: Segmentation

The lubricant plastics packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous lubricant packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of lubricant packaging in GCC. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the GCC lubricant packaging market. Market numbers for the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, IMF reports, Philips Capital and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the GCC market. Key players in the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments market include, Duplas Al Sharq, Takween Advanced Industries, Saudi Can Manufacturing Company Ltd, Zamil Plastics Industries Ltd, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd, Neelkamal Plastics Factory LLC, First Press Plastic Moulders Ltd.

The GCC lubricant packaging market is segmented below:

By Packaging Type

Stand up pouches

Bottles

Drums

Pails

Cans

Tubes

Kegs

Bag-in-box

Intermediate Bulk Containers

By Lubricant Type

Engine Oils

Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

Process Oils

Metalworking Fluids

General Industrial Oils

Gear Oils

Greases

By Material Type

Metal Steel Tin

Plastic Polyethylene LDPE HDPE

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

By End User

Automotive

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Machine Industry

Chemicals

Other Manufacturing

