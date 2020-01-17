Luggage Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Luggage Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Luggage and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Luggage , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Key players operating in the global luggage market are ACE Luggage Co. Ltd., Adidas AG, Delsey S.A., Etienne Aigner AG, LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E., MCM Worldwide, Nike Inc., Samsonite International S.A, Osprey Packs Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

By Material Type (Soft, Hard, and Hybrid)

(Soft, Hard, and Hybrid) By Product Type (Casual Bag, Travel Bag, Business Bag, and Other)

(Casual Bag, Travel Bag, Business Bag, and Other) By Distribution Channel (Super Market, Hyper Market, Online Market, and Specialty Stores)

(Super Market, Hyper Market, Online Market, and Specialty Stores) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

