Luxury Jewelry  Market Size Forecast – 2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Luxury Jewelry Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Luxury Jewelry and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Luxury Jewelry , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Luxury Jewelry

What you should look for in a Luxury Jewelry solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Luxury Jewelry provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Key players operating in the global luxury jewelry market are Gucciogucci S.P.A., Harry Winston, Inc., Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Bulgari S.p.A, K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., and Chopard International SA.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Material (Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, and Others)

(Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, and Others) By Product Type (Necklace, Bracelet, Ring, Hair Ornaments, Earrings, Leg & Feet Ornaments, and Others)

(Necklace, Bracelet, Ring, Hair Ornaments, Earrings, Leg & Feet Ornaments, and Others) By End-User (Men, and Women)

(Men, and Women) By Distribution Channel (Mono-Brand Stores, Multi-Brand Boutiques, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, and Others)

(Mono-Brand Stores, Multi-Brand Boutiques, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

