Malic Acid Market 2020 Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

Key factor expected to drive the malic acid market growth over the forecast spell is extensive usage of the product in several industries for instance pharmaceutical, food as well as personal care. Another major reason that is probable of boosting the market growth in upcoming years is rising demand for added preservative in the food & beverage sector. On the other hand, stringent regulations by government related to its usage in food & beverages is projected to restrain the growth of market in upcoming years.

The global market of malic acid has been segmented by different types, sizes, applications and geography. Further, types segment of the market has been sub-segmented into D-malic acid, L-malic acid and DL-malic acid. Likewise, size segment of the malic acid market across the globe has been bifurcated into fine, dust, granular and special fine. Similarly, application segment of the market is divided into food & beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, paints & soaps, construction, electroplating and others. Food & beverages division of application segments is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of consumption over the forecast period.

Geographically, global malic acid industry has broadly been classified into several key regions including Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market of Asia pacific region leads the global market acquiring the highest share in terms of consumption of malic acid. Also, the United States is witnessing a rising demand for the product trailed by Europe. Moreover, increasing disposal income in the developing economies is propelling the demand for luxury, therefore fueling malic acid market growth in upcoming years.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of malic acid market across the world include Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., Bartek Ingredients, Inc, Polynt SpA, Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. (TCL), Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Lonza, U.S. Chemicals LLC, Prinova, Yongsan Chemicals, Miles Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd, Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co. Ltd and The Chemical Company (TCC).

Key segments of the global malic acid market include:

Types segment:

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Sizes Segment

Fine

Dust

Granular

Special fine

Applications Segment

Food and Beverages

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Soaps

Construction

Electroplating

Others

Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

