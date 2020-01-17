Metal Forging Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Metal Forging Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Forging .

This report studies the global market size of Metal Forging , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Metal Forging Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Metal Forging history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Metal Forging market, the following companies are covered:

Growth Drivers

Rapid Expansion of the Automotive Industry to Stoke Demand for Metal Forging Procedure

Much of the growth of the global metal forging market is attributed to rapid expansion of the automotive industry, particularly in the automotive industry. Desired size and shape of metal components are achieved through metal forging process. Apart from tensile strength, the process offers outstanding uniformity of structure and composition. Automotive industry relies heavily on the steel forged metal components, which is used in the making of bearings, crankshafts, and transmission gears.

Forged steel is imperative in handling stress and torque put on transmission gears, crankshafts, and bearings. The demand for lightweight vehicles has surged, which has led to fierce competition between market players. Metal forged components are also used in the making of drive shafts, differential gears, transmission shafts, and connecting rods in powertrain setup of a vehicle.

Automobile is not the only industry where metal forging process is used extensively. Forged components also find wide use in the defense sector. From armored carriers to missiles to heavy weapons, forged metals used in all of these applications of the defense industry.

Global Metal forging Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal forging market has been split into the key geographies of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific metal forging market is expected to lead the global metal forging market during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China have accelerated their manufacturing activities. Increased foreign investments and government policies supporting the manufacturing in these countries are likely to fuel the global metal forging market. For instance, India is now contemplating 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in contract manufacturing, which will boost the sector in India. India already has 100% FDI investment policy in manufacturing. Inflow of funds from abroad will boost the manufacturing sector including automotive, defense, aircraft, and oil-drilling equipment. This will offer ample growth opportunity for the Asia Pacific metal forging market during the assessment period.

Apart from Asia Pacific, South America metal forging market is also poised for substantial growth during the forecast period due to massive demand in automotive. Brazil, Columbia, and Argentina are estimated to generate substantial demand for both lightweight passenger vehicles and light duty commercial vehicles. Such high demand in the automotive industry will derive the South America metal forging market.

The global metal forging market is segmented as:

Raw Materials

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others

