Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions 2020 Global Industry Overview, Companies, Trend and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview:

Mobile resource management, also known as MRM, is a process that monitors and tracks mobile assets. It is a combination of hardware, software and IT services that enables the owner to track their consignment or logistics. It helps in preparing schedules and cost beforehand by tracking their logistics in real-time. It helps in managing finance, HR services and other operational strategies once the real time consignment movement is analyzed. Mobile resource management (MRM) solution market is gaining momentum due to the advancement in automation and IT services. Mobile resource management is popular in construction and mining industries. It involves tracking of transportation of ore, other minerals, heavy machineries and many others for several industries.

Mobile resource management (MRM) solution is based on five basic components, which are hardware, GIS data, connectivity, data interoperability server, and operating software. There are several GPS enabled hardware and operating software available in the market, which can be integrated and customized to the need of owners. Low cost data services have provided the much-needed boost to this market. Mobile resource management (MRM) solutions market helps into tracking fleet or consignment and allot resources accordingly. The real time data can be tracked through laptops or mobile, which makes it more convenient to the customers. It also helps to locate and initiate actions when a particular driver needs help, thereby increasing driver safety.

However, high initial cost for setting up this tracking system is hindering its growth. Companies are trying to create awareness regarding its benefits: reduction in operating cost due to advance notification on freight movement, proper resource utilization, high job completion rates, accurate data evaluation and many others. Companies are investing in R&D’s to develop the technology and its integration process. Many multinational companies have already started adopting mobile resource management systems to drive their projects in a more efficient manner.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

CalAmp Corporation (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

Masternaut (UK)

PeopleNet Communications Corporation (USA)

SkyBitz, Inc. (USA)

Spireon, Inc. (USA)

Telenav, Inc. (USA)

Teletrac Navman Group (USA)

Telogis, Inc. (USA)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada)

Transics International NV (Belgium)

Trimble, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions market. This report focused on Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Segments:

The global mobile resource management (MRM) solution market is gaining momentum rapidly due to advancement in communication technologies. Companies from various sectors are intrigued by the opportunity it provides, hence the requirement to analyze the market is growing. The global market for mobile resource management (MRM) solution can be segmented based on its type and application. Portable GPS devices, Local/Short haul services, long haul services, trailer monitoring systems, basic MRM tracking unit and fleet management systems are difference sub segment that comes under the type of mobile resource management MRM solutions. Application segment covers Field services, public transportation, logistics, construction and many other facilities.

Regional Analysis:

The mobile resource management (MRM) solution market is progressing rapidly in Asia Pacific regions due to the growth in industrial sectors and low-cost communication services. Market in South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at faster pace due to growth in mining industry. North America and European countries are already contributing to the progress of MRM market as various companies are adopting the technology to improve their fleet management systems. Europe being the center of transport, logistics and shipping market is contributing significantly to the growth of mobile resource management (MRM ) solution market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5.By Software

6 ConclusionFig Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

