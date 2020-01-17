Modular Construction Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

The “Modular Construction Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Modular Construction industry with a focus on the Modular Construction market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Modular Construction market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Modular Construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Modular Construction Market:

ACS Group Inc., Skanska AB, Komatsu Ltd., L&T Ltd., Kiewit Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Red Sea Housing Services Ltd., System House R & C Co. Ltd., Bouygues Construction, KEF Infra Pvt Ltd., and Others.

The Modular Construction market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Modular Construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Modular Construction Report is segmented as:

By Material Type (Concrete, Steel, Plastic, Wood, and Others)

By Construction (Permanent Modular and Relocatable Modular)

By Product Type (Walls, Roof and Floor, Columns and Beams, and Others)

By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Modular Construction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Modular Construction market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Modular Construction market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Modular Construction Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Modular Construction Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Modular Construction Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Modular Construction Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

