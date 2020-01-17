Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Foreseen To Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting

Non-GMO Animal Feed Market: Rise in Awareness about Ill-effects of GMO Products

Animal feed is the key component in food industry. Animal feed make certain the sustainable production of affordable and safe animal proteins. It plays a vital role in the global food industry. According to The International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), annual production of the global animal feed stands at around one billion tons

Non-GMO animal feed is the food given to livestock that does not contain genetically modified ingredients. non-GMO foods are organically grown and are richer in nutrients. These foods are free from chemicals and other toxins. Increase in awareness towards animal nutrition followed by rise in usage of meat products is driving the demand for non-GMO animal feed across the globe.

Increase in awareness about the negative impact of consumption of genetically-modified products is anticipated to shift the preference toward non-GMO food products. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for non-GMO animal feed during the forecast period.

Poultry is a segment of the animal protein market. Poultry meat consumption contributes to around 40% of the overall meat consumption in the world. Furthermore, consumption is expected to grow in developing region compared to developed region. Thus, poultry is a key application segment of the non-GMO animal feed market.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Non-GMO Animal Feed Market? Ask for the report brochure here.

Increase in Number of Consumers Opting for Healthy Food Options

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), demand for food is estimated to rise by 60% by 2050. Production of animal proteins is projected to expand by around 1.7% per year between 2010 and 2050. Furthermore, meat production is likely to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55% by 2050

Non-GMO food products are considered as healthier alternatives, as GMO foods are considered to put the human health at risk and may lead to diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, organ damage, infertility, and cancer in instants due to presence of toxic pesticides and chemicals. Key health organizations such as the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM) recommend the doctors on prescribing non-GMO diets for all patients

Thus, rise in number of health conscious consumers and increase in awareness about non-GMO food are likely to fuel the demand for non-GMO food products. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for non-GMO animal feed market during the forecast period.

Tight Supply and High Prices to Hamper Non-GMO Animal Feed Market

Soybean and corn are major animal feed materials. More than half of the yield of these products is used in the manufacture of animal feed. However, major portion of these crops is produced from GMO methods. Thus, demand for non-GMO animal feed is rising exponentially, yet the non-GMO crop supply is not sufficient to meet the demand for feed. Furthermore, complex registration process of non-GMO products in the U.S. and Europe may hamper the overall demand. Also, higher prices, people may reluctant to buy non-GMO animal feed products and prefer conventional animal food which are readily available in the market at low cost especially in developing countries where customers are highly price sensitive. This is anticipated to hamper the overall demand for non-GMO animal feed during the forecast period.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market

Geographically, the global non-GMO animal feed market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is a leading consumer of non-GMO animal feed, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. End-consumers in the U.S. and Europe tend to opt for health conscious food alternatives. Rise in demand for non-GMO products, primarily in the U.S. and European countries, supported by high purchasing power and increase in awareness about the ill-effects of GMO-products is estimated to drive the non-GMO animal feed market in North America and Europe

Health-conscious consumers in the U.S. are ready to pay extra for non-GMO food products. Thus, suppliers of in the U.S. dairy and meat industry are also changing to non-GMO animal feed products. This is the major factor which is anticipated to propel the demand for non-GMO products in North America.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on N Market here

Key Players in Non-GMO Animal Feed Market

The global non-GMO animal feed market is fragmented with the presence of large numbers of local and global players. Majority of the animal feed producers/suppliers are getting their products non-GMO project certified owing to increasing consumer awareness and demand for non-GMO animal feed products. Key players operating in the non-GMO animal feed market include: