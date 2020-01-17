Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2016 – 2026

A recently published study on the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2016 – 2026. According to the report, the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market in the upcoming years.

The presented report on the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market offers a thorough understanding of the overall prospects of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the various factors that could potentially impact the overall dynamics of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market in the upcoming decade.

Valuable Insights Included in the Report

Marketing and sales strategies adopted by market players to improve their market position

Analysis of the influence of technology on the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market

Research & development activities in the pipeline

Growth prospects of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market across various regions

Assessment of the current market trends, restraints, and growth opportunities for emerging market players. The report introspects the growth strategies adopted by prominent market players in the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market. Further, the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions that have taken place in the current Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market landscape.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market:

What are the prospects of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market in the upcoming decade?

What are the leading factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market?

Which market players are likely to expand their global presence over the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

Which are the most preferred sales and distribution channels for market players in region 1?

How are market players responding to the evolving regulatory landscape in different regions?

key players in the global market include GoodOnYa (U.S.), Golazo (U.S.), Rize (U.S.), Power On (U.S.), Accelerade (U.S.), Vega Sports (U.S.), and Ultima Replenisher (U.S).

While GoodOnYa has a long list of 100% non-GMO verified sports drinks and other products, Dark Dog Organic prefers all their products being USDA Certified for organic as well as non-GMO verified quality.

In 2015, Greater Than announced the approval of the non-GMO verified label for three of their low-calorie sports drinks flavours viz. Orange + Mango, Tropical Blend, and Pom + Berry. Recently in 2016, Gatorade, a popular brand among consumers, announced a non-GMO verified sports drink to be launched this year.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market Segments

Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2015 for Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market

Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies involved in Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market

Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks Market includes:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

In-depth market segmentation of Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value of Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

Recent industry trends and developments of Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

Competitive landscape of Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings in the Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth in Global Non-GMO verified Sports Drinks industry

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

