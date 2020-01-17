Nuclear Medicine Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

Nuclear Medicine Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Nuclear Medicine industry growth. Nuclear Medicine market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Nuclear Medicine industry.. The Nuclear Medicine market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Nuclear Medicine market research report:



GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Triad Isotopes

Nordion

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

Mallinckrodt

China Isotope & Radiation

Dongcheng

The global Nuclear Medicine market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

By application, Nuclear Medicine industry categorized according to following:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Nuclear Medicine market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Nuclear Medicine. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Nuclear Medicine Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Nuclear Medicine market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Nuclear Medicine market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Nuclear Medicine industry.

