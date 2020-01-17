Optical Glass Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

The optical glass market share has widened across the world as growing applications in medical devices such as surgical tools & diagnostics and therapeutics, which is anticipated to offer potential growth opportunities for the market. The properties of optical glass like transparent and can be used in technological, practical and decorative usages. There is higher adoption of it as it can be used as reinforcement material, aesthetic, environmental protection, container material, thermal insulator, building supplies, container material and for optical device systems. It has vast applications which is, using it as consumer optics because that allows more light to transmit through lenses or glasses with terminating reflection, thereby enhancing the clarity in vision. Another

The global optical glass market, based on geography, is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA and Europe. Growing economic growth and higher disposable income have favored increased adoption of consumer electronics such as laptops, computers, TVs, TFT, smart phones, tablets, and LED screens in emerging countries such as China, Brazil and India, which propelled the demand for optical glass. According to the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Government of India, the electronics equipment production of world in 2014 crossed millions, which escalated the demand for optical glass in semiconductor & electronics sector. However, the factor that may lower the market growth due to volatile price.

The global optical glass market is segmented in the basis of application, geography and type. On the basis of supply form, it is divided into round plate, prisms, plate, worked rod and others. On the grounds of product type, the global optical glass market splits into Colorless and Colored. Based on end user or applications, the global optical glass market is segmented into Consumer Optics, Medical & Biotech, Industrial Equipment, Semiconductors and Others.

The key players of global optical glass market are Edmund Optics, Schott Glaswerke AG, CDGM Glass Company, Ohara Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Crystran Ltd, Sumita Optical Glass, Hubei New Huaguang, Sterling Precision Optics, CORNING, China South Industries Group Corporation, OAG Werk Optik, HOYA CORPORATION, Precision Optical Inc., Changchun Boxin Photoelectric Co.

Key segments of ‘Global Optical Glass Market’

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into,

Consumer Optics

Industrial Equipment

Medical & Biotech

Semiconductors

Others

Based on types, the market has been segmented into,

Colorless

Colored

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Others

Based on market players, the market has been segmented into,

Schott Glaswerke

Ohara Corporation

HOYA CORPORATION

CDGM Glass Company

Edmund Optics

Nikon Corporation

Crystran Ltd

Sumita Optical Glass

Sterling Precision Optics

CORNING

OAG Werk Optik

Scitec Instruments

Precision Optical

China South Industries Group Corporation

Hubei New Huaguang

Changchun Boxin Photoelectric

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Optical Glass Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global optical glass market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

