Optical Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 1.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.60 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2017 and 2024. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Optical sensors market is segmented on the basis of Industry, Application, Methodology, and Geography. Increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets, growing investments in R&D activities in the market, increasing penetration of automation techniques across industries industrial IoT surge, growth in fiber optic sensors segment, advancements in hyperspectral imaging, and increasing number of devices being integrated with additional features like gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS, the market for optical sensors are the major driving factors for the growth of the overall optical sensors market.

However, the availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is the key restraining factor for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Pressure and strain sensing applications held the largest share of the optical sensor market in 2016. Optical sensors offer operations in harsh environments and have accurate measurement capability which makes it useful for applications such as oil & gas and aerospace & defense

• From the industry segment aerospace & defense industry is anticipated to hold the largest market share between 2017 and 2024. However, medical industry to witness significant growth rate owing to increased investments for improving the form factor of the sensors

• Among geographical regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall optical sensing market during the forecast period. An increasing use of optical sensors such as fiber-optic sensors in consumer electronics and oil & gas industry and high growth rate of industrial automation are the key driving factors for optical sensor market in this region

• However, APAC region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in this segment. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets in APAC countries such as China and India is contributing to the growth of optical sensor market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Optical Sensors Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Optical Sensors Market on the basis of industry, application, methodology, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Optical Sensors Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Optical Sensors Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2024

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Optical Sensors Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Optical Sensors Market globally.

Key Players in the Optical Sensors Market Are:

• ABB

• ROHM Semiconductor

• AMS AG

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Fairchild Semiconductor

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

• Alphasense

• RJC Enterprises, LLC

• Oxsensis Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Optical fiber manufacturers

• Consumer electronics vendors

• Optical sensing device manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Optical Sensors Market:

Research report categorizes the Optical Sensors Market based on industry, application, methodology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Optical Sensors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Optical Sensors Market, By Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Construction

• Aerospace and Defense

• Medical

• Consumer Electronics

• Utilities

Optical Sensors Market, by Application:

• Temperature Sensing

• Biochemical

• Pressure and Strain Sensing

• Geological Survey

• Biometric and Ambience

Optical Sensors Market, By Methodology:

• Intrinsic

• Extrinsic

Optical Sensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Optical Sensors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Optical Sensors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Optical Sensors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Optical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Optical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Optical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Optical Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Optical Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Optical Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Optical Sensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

