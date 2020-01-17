Organic Food Market is expected to reach US$ 375.98 Billion by 2026: Top Key Players – Horizon Organic, Riverford, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., etc…

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others.

Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Food Market was valued at US$ 89.80Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$375.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global organic food market in 2016.

Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global organic food market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Horizon Organic, Riverford, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Danon, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Dole Food Company, Inc., Celestial Group, among the others.

Global Organic Food Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for organic food is segmented on the basis of the food type, channel of product and geography. On the basis of food type, the market is segmented into dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & vegetables, Snacks food, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, Processed food, Packaged Food and Other food categories like Beverages. As per the channel of distribution, the market is bifurcated into Online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets, and Departmental stores.

Geographically, the global wound closure product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the major contributor to the global market and the growth of the market is accelerated by factors like stringent regulatory norms that ensure the availability of unadulterated food in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in countries like China and India given to the fact that the government agencies of these countries are providing subsidies to small farmers for organic farming.

Market Segmentation: Global organic food market By Type of Food

Dairy

Bakery products

Fruits & vegetables

Snacks food

Meats/fish & poultry

Sauce & condiments

Processed food

Packaged food

Others

By Type of Distribution channel

Online channel

Offline channel

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global organic food market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

K.

Spain

Austria

Denmark

Sweden

Netherland

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Israel

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

