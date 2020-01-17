Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis 2018 to 2028

The detailed study on the Outdoor Power Equipment Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market introspects the scenario of the Outdoor Power Equipment market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Outdoor Power Equipment Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Outdoor Power Equipment Market:

What are the prospects of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

With emission standards getting stronger and consumers getting more environment conscious, a literal shift towards electric and battery powered equipment has been noted. Incorporation battery or electric technology reduces the operational cost of equipment and its weight.

Consumer preferences have also been noted to incline towards quality rather than lower prices. Many manufacturers and dealers agree that stocking up cheap product has been of no help. Most of the equipment in the big boxes today are at throwaway pieces. They are so cheap that consumers don’t expect to fix them. The big boxes may not even have parts available to fix them. A quality product offers more opportunity for future sales as well. If a manufacturer/dealer establishes good customer relationships from the beginning, they will return for maintenance and repair in the future.

