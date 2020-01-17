Paint Protection Films Market Worth of $ 341 Million by 2024, Led by 3M Company, XPEL, Inc, Eastman Performance Films, LLC, Hexis S.A., PremiumShield Limited and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Paint Protection Films Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Paint Protection Films Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Paint Protection Films Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Paint Protection Films Market size is estimated to be US$ 242 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 341 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Paint Protection Films Market:

3M Company (US)

XPEL Inc. (US)

Eastman Performance Films LLC (US)

Hexis S.A. (France)

PremiumShield Limited (US)

STEK-USA (US)

Reflek Technologies Corporation (US)

GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV (Belgium)

ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany)

OPTICSHIELD (Czechia)

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Based on material, the paint protection films market has been classified into thermoplastic polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Properties such as self-healing, elasticity, non-yellowing, and recyclability, among others, are expected to drive the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane-based paint protection films during the forecast period. On account of all these properties, this material is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the paint protection films market has been classified into automotive, electronics, construction, and others. In terms of volume &value, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow briskly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed towards cautiousness for maintenance of showroom finish of the vehicles, increasing resale value, and low impact of automotive industry slowdown to the sales of luxury cars throughout the globe.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–35%

By Designation –C-Level–20%,Director Level – 25%and Others–55%

By Region –Europe- 50%,North America – 20%, Asia Pacific– 15%,South America- 10%.Middle East & Africa – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Paint Protection Films Market:

1 Introduction

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.3 Emerging Companies

2.1.4 Innovators

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Share Analysis, 2016

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The report covers the paint protection films market based on material, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the paint protection films market across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.