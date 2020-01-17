Pasta and Noodles Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Pasta and noodles Industry

Description

Global Pasta and Noodles is accounted for $62.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $121.63 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.68%. Some of the factors favoring the market growth are growing demand for consumption of healthy and organic products, steady economic growth and rising disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization and a large young population base. Moreover major opportunities in the market during the forecast period are the launch of new, healthy variety of pasta and noodles.

Pasta and noodles have existed for a long time and have become an important part of the diet in some countries such as China and Japan. Wheat semolina, water and other ingredients like corn, flour, eggs, rice and spices are used to prepare pasta and noodles. Pasta, which is a staple food of Italy, is a versatile food item and hence has varieties of dishes cooked in various styles. Pasta comes in several different shapes which are prepared from unleavened wheat flour dough mixed with water. Pasta is easier to cook, have longer shelf life and possess high nutritional value.

By type, ambient pasta and noodles segment is dominating the market during the forecast period. The demand for Ambient Noodles is growing as it offers a wide variety of products available in varied tastes and flavors. Factors like longer shelf life of edible products and convenience are fuelling the market. By geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market owing to the presence of two of the fastest-growing economies such as India and China, larger disposable income, immense population base and rising urbanization in this region.

Some of the key players in the pasta and noodles market include Barilla Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé, Delverde, ITC, Acecook Vietnam JSC, House Foods Group, Ottogi Foods, Remo Macaroni Company, Uni-President Enterprises, Creamette, La Molisana, Pinehill Arabia Food, Teigwaren Riesa and Toyo Suisan Kaisha.

Product Types Covered:

• Dried pasta and noodles

• Ambient pasta and noodles

• Chilled pasta and noodles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies

8 Company Profiling

8.1 Barilla Group

8.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

8.3 Nestlé

8.4 Delverde

8.5 ITC

8.6 Acecook Vietnam JSC

8.7 House Foods Group,

8.8 Ottogi Foods

8.9 Remo Macaroni Company,

8.10 Uni-President Enterprises

8.11 Creamette,

8.12 La Molisana

8.13 Pinehill Arabia Food

8.14 Teigwaren Riesa,

8.15 Toyo Suisan Kaisha

