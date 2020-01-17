Polymer Chameleons Market Future Growth And Forecast With Significant Players AkzoNobel N.V. Evonik Industries AG BASF SE

Polymer Chameleons Market: Eco-sensitive Materials

Polymer chameleons are stimuli-responsive and eco-sensitive materials that undergo quick alterations in their microstructure due to changes in the surroundings. External stimuli include pH, heat, ultrasound, magnetic and electric fields, ionic strength, light, and chemical substances. These modifications are reversible and, on trigger removal, the material structure can return to its original state.

Polymer chameleons have unique characteristics such as compatibility and adaptability. Also, polymer chameleon producers are formulating unique solutions that can assist drug delivery systems, biosensor designing, wound treatment, and other metabolically regulated systems.

Key Drivers of Global Polymer Chameleons Market

Advancements in the health care technology and demand from the health care sector are key factors driving the global polymer chameleons market. The global health care industry is growing significantly. The industry witnesses high demand for new products and services. Hence, major players are investing heavily in research and development activities. The demand is primarily arising out of increase in elderly population, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth of patient awareness as well as concerns.

The global polymer chameleons market is rapidly expanding, owing to high demand for vehicles with low fuel combustion and light weight and strict implementation of regulations by governing bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency of the U.S. and the European Union. All these factors are driving the demand for engineered polymeric products. Use of advanced technologies for the manufacture of high-quality products is expected to impact the polymer chameleons market positively in the near future. New materials, which can respond to environmental changes in biological systems by altering their physical and chemical properties, are formulated.

Shape Memory Polymer Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The shape memory polymer segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Shape memory polymers are altered products whose chemical and physical properties are modified to provide active shape memory.

Increased usage of engineered polymers for drug delivery offers advantages due to pulsating or modulated drug release pattern to mimic the biological demand. These drug-releasing devices operate automatically, without the need for additional sensors, transducers, switches, or pumps. Rise in biomedical applications is anticipated to augment the global polymer chameleons market during the forecast period.

Polymer chameleons are used in automobile manufacture as substitutes for petroleum-based plastics. They have been used in vehicle interiors and undercarriages and even under the hood over the years. Currently, polymer chameleons are being produced on a commercial scale and they have numerous applications in the automotive industry.

Long Response Time of Polymers to Hamper Market:

Long response time of polymer chameleons is one of the major factors restraining the global market. Polymer chameleons are popular due to their stimulus-responsive nature. However, they have long response time. They are widely used in drug delivery systems. However, due to their sluggish in vivo sol-gel transition, the process of initial drug release by the thermo sensitive system is slow. This can hamper the demand for polymer chameleons during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Polymer Chameleons Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of polymer chameleons, followed by Europe and North America. Companies in Asia Pacific are involved in developing innovative products. They have research and development facilities for therapeutic and medical sectors. Increasing manufacturing units in the region coupled with implementation of advanced technologies is expected to drive the polymer chameleons market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The polymer chameleons market in Europe has also witnessed substantial growth in the last few years, due to adoption of stringent regulations on utilization of chemicals and monomers in the manufacture of industrial products such as smart drug delivery systems and implants. Furthermore, favorable regulations and amendments by the European Union and the European Association of Plastics Recycling and Recovery Organizations are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Demand for polymer chameleons in North America is likely to continue to increase during the forecast period, due to growth of end-user industries such as health care, biotechnology, and textile. Increasing investments in the health care industry are expected to boost the polymers chameleons market.

The Middle East & Africa region consists of countries with people having high purchasing power such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. These countries are major consumers of automotive and transportation products. The automotive industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand significantly in the near future, due to upcoming international events such as the Dubai Expo to be held in Dubai, the UAE in 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. These factors are estimated to fuel the demand for polymer chameleons in the region during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Market:

Key players operating in the global polymer chameleons market are: