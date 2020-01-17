Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry. Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry.. The Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

BASF(DE)

Dairen Chemical Corporation(TW)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation(JP)

Invista(US)

Korea PTG(KR)

Hodogaya(JP)

Shanxi Sanwei Group(CN)

Formosa Asahi Spandex(TW/JP)

Sanlong New Materials(CN)

Jianfeng Chemical(CN)

Sichuan Lutianhua(CN)

Shanxi Shanhua(CN)

The global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

250 type

650 type

1000 type

1400 type

1800 type

other

By application, Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry categorized according to following:

Spandex

Polyurethanes

others

other industry

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

