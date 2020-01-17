Power Electronics Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2017 – 2025

Power Electronics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Power Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent revenue contributor to the growth of the global market. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities along with the robust growth of the consumer goods sector is supplementing the growth of the region. Cost advantages and increasing initiatives taken by governments are boosting the domestic manufacturing of power electronics devices, thereby contributing to the growth of APAC. The growth of Europe can be attributed to countries such as the U.K. and Germany.

Global Power Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

The presence of a large number of global and regional participants in the global power electronics market and low differentiation in their product offerings have rendered the arena highly competitive. The intensity of rivalry will remain high due to switching cost also. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microsemi Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Texas Instrumentation Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and ABB Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase this Power Electronics Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

