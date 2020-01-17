Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Herb and Spice Extracts Market, 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Herb and Spice Extracts Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Global Herb and Spice Extracts Market: Key Trends

People, across the globe are making use of herbs and spices in their food products, which has accelerated the market growth. The increasing cases of life-threatening diseases, including heart diseases and cancer are advised to make use of particular herbs and spices, thanks to which, the global herbs and spices extracts market is likely to generate promising growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market across the globe.

Global Herb and Spice Extracts Market: Market Potential

Herbs and spices are majorly used in different in food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The increasing number of applications and the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming herbs and spices are further projected to accelerate the overall growth of the market in the next few years. The marketing and advertising activities carried by the leading players are projected to accelerate the growth of the global herbs and spices extracts market throughout the forecast period.

Global Herb and Spice Extracts Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for herb and spice extracts market has been classified into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a leading segment in the next few years. The availability of a large number of herbs and spices, thanks to the predominance of agrarian economy is considered as one of the key factors projected to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific herb and spice extracts market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to witness a substantial growth in the next few years, thanks to the rising demand for different types of herbs and spices.

Global Herb and Spice Extracts Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for herb and spices extracts is projected to witness a high level of competition throughout the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the herb and spice extracts market across the globe are Dohler GmbH, Symrise AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Firmenich S A, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kalsec Inc., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan SA, Takasago International corporation, McCormick and Company, Inc., British Pepper & Spice Company, Naturex SA, Organic Herb Inc., Olam International, Synthite Industries Ltd., Kerry Group Plc., International Taste Solutions Ltd., Robertet SA, and Foodchem International Corporation.

