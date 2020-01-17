Protein Supplement Market Expected to Reach US$ 20,014.21 Million by 2025: CAGR Value above 7% – According to BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd.

Protein comes from the foods we eat, such as rice, soybeans, lentils, etc. To obtain just the protein an extraction process is used and there are a variety of extraction processes available such as cold pressing, concentrates process, or isolates. Protein powder manufacturing is complex. In the case of protein isolates like Whey, the goal is to separate the protein from the whole-food in three following steps namely Water wash, Alcohol wash, and Ionization technique.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Protein Supplement Market was valued at US$ 11,438.16 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 7% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 20,014.21 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the protein supplement market in 2017.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/protein-supplement-market#ReportSample/

Protein Supplement Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global protein supplement market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Glanbia, Plc, NOW Foods, AMCO Proteins, MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In April 2016, Abbott Laboratories introduced its new nutrition product line for better sports performance under the brand name MYOPLEX. The products provide nutrition for before, after and during workouts. Most of the major vendors in the Global Protein Supplement are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Demand for sports and fitness nutritional supplements driving the protein supplement market across the globe

Proteins supplements are consumed as sports and fitness nutrition products to enhance athletic performance; it includes minerals, vitamins, amino acids, herbs. Due to shift in consumers’ preference towards self-grooming outlook and fitness trend, protein supplements had gained higher popularity among the younger generation, sports person and fitness enthusiast working adults. Owing to increasing cases of health problems such as malnutrition, weak immune systems, and obesity, consumers are considering protein-rich food and beverages like protein supplements and sports nutrition products that offer the right amount of health benefits and nutrition. Increase in the health and fitness-conscious population, particularly in males, across the globe will propel the demand for sports nutrition products.

The whey protein contributed the largest revenue to the global protein supplement market in 2017.

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of product type, source type, form type, application type, and distribution Channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Whey protein, Egg protein, Casein protein, Soy protein, Pea protein, others. and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. Based on the source, the market is segmented into the Animal-based source and Plant-based source. The demand for animal-based is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Protein powder, RTD, Protein bars and others. Protein powder generated the highest revenue for the global protein supplement market in 2017.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Online Stores, Direct Customers, and Others. Online Stores generated the highest revenue for the global protein supplement market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is further segmented into sports nutrition and functional food. Sports Nutrition based application contributed to the largest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025.

Ask for Research Methodology of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/protein-supplement-market#RM/

Global Protein Supplement Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Protein Supplement Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for global Protein Supplement market is expected to grow a significant rate, during the forecast period. Consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle had increased the need for additional nutrition in daily life is driving the growth of the protein supplement market.

Whey Protein is the largest segment among the product type. It is used for the purpose of increasing muscle mass and strength; and can help increase fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass, thus increasing the growth of usage of Whey Protein.

Protein Powder is the essential segment among the form. Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. Using protein powder may also aid weight loss and help people tone their muscles which are constantly increasing the use of protein powder.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand of protein supplement in the region is likely to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The burgeoning middle-class population of developing countries, with their rising disposable incomes, lifestyle changes, and working women population see protein fortified foods and dietary supplements as a viable option to address nutritional requirements.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Global Protein Supplements Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Protein Supplements Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Protein Supplements Market, By Form

Chapter: 7. Protein Supplements Market, By Sources

Chapter: 8. Protein Supplements Market, By Application

Chapter: 9. Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter: 10. Protein Supplements Market, By Region

Get Detailed Analysis of Table of Contents (TOC)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/protein-supplement-market#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826