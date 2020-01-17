Railway Traction Motor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Railway Traction Motor Market: Synopsis

The global railway traction motor market is envisaged to advance at a varied pace across different geographical regions, especially Europe. The North America market is anticipated to remain highly consolidated with the presence of a number of local and global vendors. The international market is predicted to live through certain transformations in the industry directed toward the improvement of railway systems on the back of intensified research and development activities. The market is foreseen to be influenced by the demand for comfort by consumers, prominence of the need to improve performance, observance of regulatory standards, and slimming down of expenditures.

The report on the global railway traction motor market elucidates the key segmentations on the basis of the type of technology, various applications, and geographical outreach. The top regions of the international market are envisaged to ride on the shift towards the electrification of railways. On a worldwide platform, the market is expected to flourish with the availability of high speed range for railway car drivers.

Report buyers are offered a deep peep into the critical factors of the global railway traction motor market which have taken the lead to ensure a significant growth. Epoch-making elements such as market structure, growth factors, limitations, and future projections are extensively studied in the report. Moreover, interested parties can have a broad overview of the leading companies in the market, including the macro and micro constituents that are important for their advancement and also of the new entrants.

Global Railway Traction Motor Market: Drivers and Constraints

Since its momentous development in the 20th century with the introduction of the electrification of railways, the global railway traction motor market has exhibited a promising rise. The changing vehicular emission limitations enforced across a diverse range of transportation systems and advancement in railway technologies have assured a substantial growth in the market.

Freight trains running at high power mode and a low speed are frequently faced with harmonic distortions, power distortions, flickers, and various other power disturbances due to the shortage of power.

However, with the usage of traction motors, railway systems can be pampered with a higher efficiency range and smooth starts with no shocks, not to forget the ability to achieve the desired speed control. Moreover, railway engines can be protected from the risk of overload and breakdowns with the installation of traction motors. Beside this, traction motors can help to ensure a persistent output of diesel engines through automatic adjustment to the altering load and gradient.

Global Railway Traction Motor Market: Geography

Europe is prophesied to sit on a major share of the global railway traction motor market as the region makes colossal investments to further advance its railway technologies. The region soon to follow the leading geographical segment is Asia Pacific, which will take advantage of the increasing demand for speed railways. North America is expected to count on the enhancement of railway infrastructures in the U.S. for its market growth. Other important regions studied in the report are Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Railway Traction Motor Market: Competitive Overview

The report has studied some of the influential players in the global railway traction motor market, which are Bombardier Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Saini Heavy Electrical & Engineering Co Private Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ALSTOM, Hyundai Rotem Company, Sulzer Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., VEM Sachsenwerk GmbH, Zytek Automotive Ltd., and ABB Group. The report aids railway traction motor businesses to stay ahead of their competitors by providing a pinpoint analysis of the altering competition dynamics.