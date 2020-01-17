Refractories Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Refractories market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Refractories market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Refractories market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Refractories market.

key drivers foreseen to augment the demand for refractories in the near future. Refractories are applied in structures as well as components that are exposed to high temperatures, thermal shock, and chemicals. Going forward, recycling of refractory materials is expected to open new opportunities for the vendors. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns, single-hand monopoly of China over the raw materials, and dependency on the iron and steel industry for a consistent supply of demand are a few restraints curtailing the progress of this market.

Global Refractories Market: Market Potential

The prosperity of end-use industries of refractories expected to reflect positively over its market in the near future. The cement and iron and steel industries are feeding off rapid infrastructural development across emerging economies, whereas glass, non-ferrous metal, and other end users are touching new peaks too.

Based on form, the refractories market can be segmented into unshaped and shaped, whereas alkalinity bifurcation can be done into basic refractories such as dolomite and magnesite and acidic and neutral refractories including alumina, fireclay, silica, carbon, chromite, and zirconia.

Global Refractories Market: Regional Analysis

The vastly populated and emerging economy of China is anticipated to sustain Asia Pacific as the region of most potential in the refractories market over the course of next eight years until 2025. In China as well as other APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, the end-use industries are gaining traction and driving the demand. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to offer slender percentage of the demand going forward.

Global Refractories Market: Competitive Landscape

Magnesita Refratários S.A. from Brazil, Calderys from France, Beijing LIRR from China, Refratechnik from Germany, RHI A.G. from Austria, and Vesuvius PLC from the U.K. are a few prominent companies currently ahead of the curve in the global refractories market.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Refractories market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Refractories market?

