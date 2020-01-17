Safety Needles Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Safety Needles market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Safety Needles market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Safety Needles market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The comprehensive study provides a bird's eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Segmentation

On the basis of distribution channels, the report segments the global safety needles market into private clinics, e-commerce sites, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies and drug stores. Of these, the segment of hospital pharmacies is expected to account for the consumption of a lion’s share of the total number of safety needles sold across the globe over the report’s forecast period. The segment of private clinics is expected to expand at a healthy rate.

The key applications of safety needles covered in the report include drug delivery and sample collection. Of these, the segment of drug delivery presently accounts for the dominant share in the global market and is expected to retain its dominant stance over the forecast period, expanding at a healthy pace.

The report segments the global safety needle market on the basis of product type into fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, pen needles, hypodermic needles, suture needles, blood collection needles, prefilled needles, IV catheter needles, epidural needles and spinal anesthesia needles, cannula needles, A.V. Fistula needles, blood collection needles, and Huber needles. Of these, the segment of hypodermic needles is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. However, the segment of biopsy needles is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Global Safety Needles Market: Regional and Competitive Dynamics

From a regional point of view, the report covers the market for safety needles for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, the markets in Europe and North America are among the most developed regional markets and are expected to remain the key contributors of revenue as well as new product varieties owing to the presence of some of the leading medical device companies in the regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a highly promising pace owing to rising awareness, stabilizing economies, rapid development of the healthcare industry, and rising prevalence of a number of chronic conditions.

The market for safety needles has witnessed the entry of a large number of players in the past few years owing to the vast rise in demand globally. Some of the leading companies in the market are Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Terumo, Retractable Technologies, BD, Hamilton Syringes & Needles, B. Braun, International Medsurg Connection, C.R. Bard, MedPro Safety Products (MPSP), DeRoyal, Novo Nordisk, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Simply Surgical, Nipro Medical, Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, International, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec, VIGMED, Vita Needle Company, and Vygon.

